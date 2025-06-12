How Trump’s Tariffs Promote Hate at Home

The combined approach of cutting imports, deporting immigrants en masse, and, more recently, resurrecting Trump’s 2017 travel ban all serve as part of an extreme nativist agenda. Commentators have already noted that the Trump tariffs are not driven to incentivize American manufacturing but are based more on a theatrical display of nationalism. As Jesse Hassenger explained last month in The Guardian, Trump’s 100 percent tariff on foreign-made movies overlooks not only how American companies often use foreign sets for film production but the importance of film as an artistic medium for connecting with other cultures. “It’s a simple-mindedness that many people grow out of—sometimes with the help of exposure to the arts. No wonder the president treats all forms of them with such contempt.”

“Buy American” campaigns work to foster the notion that foreign goods are cheaper and inferior to American ones and that they do a disservice to the American economy. Likewise, the Trump tariffs not only force struggling Americans to bear the cost burden of import goods that are so ingrained in daily American life but also erode trust in international cooperation with the United States. In this way, Trump’s tariff policy marks a sea change for American economic policy as well as another major blow to American diplomacy.

The current trade war has left many Americans angered and confused about the economic future of the country. In the past month, public opinion polls have shown that 60 percent of Americans oppose Trump’s tariffs. The Federal Reserve just released the June edition of its Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions by Federal Reserve District, or Beige Book, which evaluates reports from individual Reserve Banks on the status of the U.S. economy. In summarizing prospects for the summer, the report concluded that tariffs would have lasting consequences for the job market and lead to price increases. In describing future trends regarding employment: “Staffing services contacts said that employers across many industries delayed hiring because of uncertainty related to tariffs.” Douglas Irwin recently told The Wall Street Journal that Trump’s current tariff plan “amounts to grossly irresponsible economic management.”

It is important to understand that excessive tariffs, mass deportations that flout the rule of law, and attacks on cultural institutions such as universities are not separate policies but part of a new white nationalist policy to expunge anything labeled as foreign and un-American while doing little to nothing to address the root causes of the growing poverty gap between the majority of Americans and the 1 percent—such as stagnant wages and limited long-term employment. The ensuing tariff war, along with the current federal spending bill, will only result in rising costs for ordinary Americans while enabling corporations to keep wages stagnant. For working-class Americans, the ability to survive a second Trump administration will depend less on whether a good is manufactured here than on whether the country can hold elites accountable for the growing poverty gap in our nation.