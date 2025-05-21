The Surprising Reason Nevada Hasn’t Repealed a 1911 Abortion Ban

Another source present at the March meeting said Nguyen claimed that other Democrats were wary of taking what they considered a tough vote due to past anti-abortion advocacy, including mailers, that made races more difficult. An additional fact not mentioned but hanging over conversations is that Republican Governor Joe Lombardo could veto the bill. Democrats control both chambers but don’t have a veto-proof majority. Still, the legislature’s stated pro-choice stance feels hypocritical to this person. “We have a majority that has affirmed being for reproductive rights, for abortion access, and we get a bill that would do a little bit of decriminalization,” the second person said, “and that bill doesn’t even get a hearing.”

The first person recalled that representatives from Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada said they didn’t support repealing the 1911 law in the lead-up to the final passage of Question 6 because the old law dealt with abortions later in pregnancy, a topic major groups tend to avoid. “I have heard them say that ‘we don’t want to touch the 24 weeks,’” the source said. This is a strange justification to some advocates, because repealing the statute regarding self-managed abortions after 24 weeks wouldn’t change anything about care that’s available in clinics. Providers could not suddenly offer abortions after 24 weeks. “I’m not understanding how that is a real argument for not passing [S.B. 139],” they said. “It just doesn’t add up. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Lawmakers could have taken another route. Cannizzaro and Nguyen are both primary sponsors of a legislature-referred constitutional amendment with language that’s more protective of reproductive rights than Question 6. The proposal, Senate Joint Resolution 7, would codify the right to birth control and miscarriage care, alongside abortion until viability. SJR 7 also bars the state from prosecuting people for their pregnancy outcomes—though it would not explicitly repeal the 1911 law. (That would have to be worked out in court.) It passed in the previous session but has not advanced this year, meaning it will not go to voters next fall.