The Red Scare Still Haunts America

C.R.: McCarthy was, among other things, a master at manipulating print media. He understood how the media worked, and he knew how to use it to his advantage. There were a lot of reporters who were very self-interested and loved to get the exposure of the front-page byline that McCarthy basically guaranteed. Edward R. Murrow—who was a TV journalist and a courageous one—understood that TV was a fundamentally different thing. By putting McCarthy on TV [Murrow’s show broadcast a half-hour prime-time report on the Wisconsin senator in 1954, followed by a damning editorial by Murrow himself], they would see him as the bully, the slob, the permanent five o’clock shadow—and all of that would change what people thought.… It’s a master class in letting McCarthy hang himself. So the media both played into it and ultimately, I think, was responsible for his dumping.

M.S.: Throughout the Red Scare, there’s this culture of fear that created self-censorship in workplaces, universities, and the media, which we’re also seeing today amid fears of funding cuts, job losses, and deportations. How did people emerge from that?

C.R.: Well, some people were willing to stand up. The blacklisted writers and actors deserve enormous credit for not playing the game. But a lot of people just went along with it. And in my mind—and this goes beyond the scope of the book, and it’s not really part of the argument—but I think it really took generational change. One of the dynamics of the ’60s is the boomer generation coming along, being activated by the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War, turning on their parents and basically saying, “How could you let this happen?” And of course, the reason, for a lot of people, is simply they had been browbeaten or told that dissent was bad. It’s one of the great upsides of that [boomer] generation, that they did stand up. And one of the outcomes of the Red Scare was a very vibrant civil liberties community in the United States, and an understanding that civil liberties were fundamental and could not be traded away during times of inconvenience, or self-declared emergencies.