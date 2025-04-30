Marco Rubio Brags About Ignoring the Courts in Abrego Garcia Case

“Have you been in touch with El Salvador about returning Abrego Garcia, has a formal request from this administration been made?” a reporter asked.

“Well, I’ll never tell you that. And you know who else I’ll never tell? A judge,” Rubio said. “Because the conduct of our foreign policy belongs to the president of the United States and the executive branch, not some judge.”

“So we will conduct foreign policy appropriately, if we need to. But I’ll never discuss it, and no one will ever make us discuss it, because that’s how foreign policy works,” Rubio said.