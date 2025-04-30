Marco Rubio Brags About Ignoring the Courts in Abrego Garcia Case
A judge has given the Trump administration until May 14 to complete discovery in Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio outright bragged Wednesday about his unwillingness to comply with court orders.
During an especially effusive Cabinet meeting, Rubio balked at a question about complying with the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding an order to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the government mistakenly deported last month.
“Have you been in touch with El Salvador about returning Abrego Garcia, has a formal request from this administration been made?” a reporter asked.
“Well, I’ll never tell you that. And you know who else I’ll never tell? A judge,” Rubio said. “Because the conduct of our foreign policy belongs to the president of the United States and the executive branch, not some judge.”
“So we will conduct foreign policy appropriately, if we need to. But I’ll never discuss it, and no one will ever make us discuss it, because that’s how foreign policy works,” Rubio said.
But Rubio’s claims that the administration’s unlawful deportations are issues of “foreign policy” are just a blatant excuse not to comply with orders to turn over information about Abrego Garcia’s case. The Trump administration has fought hard against the efforts of U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis to receive information about the government’s work to return the Maryland resident.
Xinis denied the government’s motion for a stay on discovery in the Abrego Garcia case Wednesday, after she granted a week-long pause in discovery last week that would have expired at 5:00 pm. It appears that Xinis heard arguments for the motion in a proceeding that was placed under seal.
In a new order, Xinis said that expedited discovery must be completed by no later than May 12, and the government would be forced to respond by May 14. Discovery would include a deposition from ICE official Robert Cerna, who gave the initial sworn statement that Abrego Garcia’s removal had been the result of an “administrative error.”
But evidence is mounting that Rubio, and the rest of the Trump administration, are simply making excuses about a horrific situation that has spiralled out of control.
The New York Times reported Wednesday that Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele had outright rejected a diplomatic request from the U.S. government to return Abrego Garcia, after having received $6 million from the U.S. government to hold 239 Venezuelan deportees, as well as the return of several high-ranking MS-13 members Bukele personally requested. Some believe the U.S. government’s request was not made in good faith, and simply an excuse to say they tried to get him back and failed.
In an interview on ABC News Tuesday night, Trump claimed that he could get Abrego Garcia back with just a phone call, but then said he wouldn’t because he was “not the one making this decision, we have lawyers who don’t want to do this.”