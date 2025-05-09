David Souter Changed Supreme Court Nominations Forever

George H.W. Bush nominated Souter to the high court in 1990 expecting him to be a reliable conservative vote. He was, though not in the way that Bush and other legal conservatives expected. Souter’s conservatism was instinctual, not ideological. As the Rehnquist Court pushed constitutional law to the right, his preference for judicial restraint led him to drift toward the court’s liberal wing over his 19-year tenure on the high court.

The Constitution, Souter once told a class of Harvard graduates in 2010, was not a document that could be read in terms of absolutes or clear meanings, but a “pantheon of values” that had to be understood—even if not perfectly shared—by each generation. The constitutional requirement that senators be 30 years old is easy to interpret, he conceded. But most of the text defied the popular understanding that deciding cases was a “straightforward exercise of reading fairly and viewing facts objectively.”

“These are reasons enough to show how egregiously it misses the point to think of judges in constitutional cases as just sitting there reading constitutional phrases fairly and looking at reported facts objectively to produce their judgments,” he explained. “Judges have to choose between the good things that the Constitution approves, and when they do, they have to choose, not on the basis of measurement, but of meaning.”