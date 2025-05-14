Mike Johnson Just Wrecked Trump’s Ugly “Working-Class GOP” Scam

Case in point: Buried in the new House GOP reconciliation bill—the blueprint for Trump’s agenda—is a new and expanded giveaway largely benefiting wealthy investors, according to tax experts I spoke to. And the nitty-gritty of this neatly demonstrates how the “corporatist” side of the alleged GOP identity crisis is winning out.

To see why, recall that Trump recently got lots of media attention for supposedly wanting House Speaker Mike Johnson to use the bill to close the “carried interest loophole.” That provision lets investment fund managers pay far lower tax rates on profits—a glaring example of the rigging of our tax code in favor of wealthy elites. Trump totally wants to raise taxes on the rich, credulous headlines screamed. But after Republicans protested Trump’s demand—and after private equity lobbyists got to work—Trump backed off rather meekly.

Result: The GOP bill does not end this loophole. As Punchbowl News puts it, this constitutes a “big victory to hedge fund managers, private equity executives, and their lobbyists.”