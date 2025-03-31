The Supreme Court Looks Likely to Give Religious Groups Another Win

The system allows certain religious organizations to claim an exemption from making payments into the unemployment fund. According to the state, the exemption is designed to prevent situations where the state would be adjudicating internal church workplace disputes, which may involve theological or doctrinal questions. To that end, the exemption covers “a church or convention of churches” as well as any “duly ordained, commissioned, or licensed minister of a church” who employs people to specifically further their ministry.

The third part of the exemption is much less narrow. Also covered is any organization “operated primarily for religious purposes” that is “operated, supervised, controlled, or principally supported by a church or convention or association of churches.” So what counts as an organization that is operated “primarily” for religious purposes? Catholic Charities Bureau, Inc. says it falls under the exemption. (For clarity’s sake, I’ll refer to the organization just as “Catholic Charities,” even though it is only one star in the much larger galaxy of Catholic charities in general.)

Catholic Charities is incorporated separately from the Diocese of Superior, which is part of the church’s formal hierarchy and closely works with the nonprofit group. Its charitable work, which is largely focused on helping people with physical and mental disabilities, is conducted through four other separate nonprofit groups with which it collaborates and coordinates. Catholic Charities had participated in the unemployment benefit system since its incorporation in the 1970s, but it began to seek the exemption in 2016.