What the Democrats Need to Learn from the Biden Cover-Up Fiasco

It all might have been understandable for awhile, but not after the disastrous June 27 debate. That was a Thursday; Biden should have dropped out by that next Sunday. There would have been plenty of time for a mini-primary—something I felt became necessary by the time the debate was over. The convention wasn’t until August 19.

Instead, Biden doubled down. Remember the George Stephanopoulos interview the following Friday? “If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race,” he said. “The Lord Almighty’s not coming down.” He stood down on July 21. And remember, he was diagnosed with Covid on July 17—he might never have backed down if not for that.

Let’s be fair and remember that in late 2023, say, which would have been a good time for Biden to announce his retirement, his infirmity wasn’t as obvious as it seems in retrospect. Or let’s put it this way: His decline was apparent; but it wasn’t shocking until that debate. And even though it was apparent, another truth was equally clear in late 2023: That if it wasn’t going to be Biden, it was very likely to be Harris, and that prospect, in the early months of 2024, was exciting to … not one single person I knew. In fact, it was the likelihood of a Harris candidacy that made most people in my circles, including me, accept Biden running again as the less-bad alternative.