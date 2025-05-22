Republicans Are Rewriting Congressional Rules So Cars Can Pollute More

From a legal perspective, none of this is controversial. The Government Accountability Office has stated on two separate occasions since 2023 that California’s waivers are not subject to Congressional Review Act disapproval resolutions since they aren’t rules but rather adjudicatory orders. The GAO added that even if the waiver were to satisfy the legal definition of a rule, “it would be considered a rule of particular applicability and, therefore, would still not be subject to CRA’s submission requirement because of CRA’s exclusions.” The Senate parliamentarian—the nonpartisan referee for Congressional procedure—came to the same conclusion. None of that stopped House Republicans (and 35 Democrats in that chamber) from voting to advance the disapproval push to the Senate earlier this month.

In deciding to ignore the Senate parliamentarian and rescind California’s waivers with a simple majority vote, Senate Republicans have indeed gone “nuclear,” although they are attempting to dress it up as something else. Senate Majority Leader John Thune argued in January that overriding the parliamentarian’s guidance would be “akin to killing the filibuster.” He’s repeatedly insisted that the fight over California’s waivers from the EPA is just that, and “not about destroying Senate procedure or any other hysterical claim Democrats are making.” Several members of his own caucus, however—including Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins—were themselves wary of a direct confrontation with the parliamentarian and eroding the filibuster. Thune won them over by setting up a series of complicated procedural votes that would pose the confrontation indirectly instead, putting the question of whether California’s waivers are indeed eligible for disapproval using the CRA in front of the Senate rather than relying on the parliamentarian’s decision.

The fact remains that California’s waivers are not widely applicable rules, and CRA disapproval resolutions are meant only to rescind widely applicable rules—not “adjudicatory orders.” Republicans opted to ignore the GAO and the parliamentarian and seem to have opened the floodgates for what can be accomplished using the Congressional Review Act and, by extension, a filibuster-proof simple majority vote. California, meanwhile, could lose its strongest tools for meeting federal air quality regulations; the 11 other states that have signed onto its rule will revert back to following national standards. California’s inability to meet those could leave it open to sanctions from the EPA, including disruptions to its federal highway funding. “This is a prime example of how procedure and the intricacies of congressional workings can have real impacts on the planet, and it’s devastating,” Becker said. “By not allowing California to protect its people from auto pollution, air in California will get more poisonous and more deadly for kids.”