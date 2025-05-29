The MAGA War on Science Is Deadly—and It’s Just Getting Started

Then there is a different approach emerging from people in the orbit of far-right think tanks such as the Claremont Institute. They hold the view that science has become part of a “woke bureaucracy”—Michael Anton, who currently serves as Trump’s director of policy planning, has variously defined it as the “university NGO international busybody complex” and the “globalist borg” that is intent on pushing undesirable social views and cutting off opportunities for a genuine—and dictatorial—leader of “the people.” Some New Right representatives say we need a more monarchical form of government, a “Red Caesar” who can enact his will without facts and reason getting in the way. They see in science an evil directorate, and they simply want to destroy it.

A third, much smaller but highly influential group includes the slice of tech bros who have allied with the authoritarian movement. Some believe that AI and other allegedly private-sector forces will soon dominate science; therefore, we don’t need the traditional government funding system. They want us instead to put our blind faith behind them, the wizard-founders, who they insist are the absolute best at everything they do and can be therefore counted on to pursue science on behalf of all humanity—or at least on behalf of their own ballooning fortunes.

It may seem surprising that the rise of technopolies dovetails with anti-scientific attitudes. But some of these founders are convinced they don’t need to do the science; they already know the answers because the answers are whichever technology turns out to be most profitable for them under a misregulated market. If we needed further evidence that some tech ideologues have embraced a profoundly antisocial misrepresentation of the purposes of science, then we need look no further than the billboards that have recently sprouted throughout the San Francisco Bay area: “Stop Hiring Humans.”