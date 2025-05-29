Trump’s Rants about Harvard Get Darker as He Loses a Big One in Court

In a series of rants to reporters, President Trump’s rage at Harvard took a sadistic and unhinged turn. He made it clear that only total subjugation to him on Harvard’s part will satisfy him. This comes as a judge just blocked another one of his executive orders aimed at grinding a major law firm into submission, a big setback to Trump in a string of legal losses on that front. In today’s episode, Katherine Stewart, a sharp observer of MAGA who has a new piece on her Substack about the Harvard catastrophe, explains that these things are connected: Trump’s attacks on Harvard and other institutions are about creating the deliberate impression that we’re sliding into lawlessness and terror, so victories like that one in court are a crucial reminder that we still do have the rule of law. Stewart explains why keeping alive this idea is so essential, why Trump is counting on you to lose sight of it, and what must happen now. Listen to this episode here.