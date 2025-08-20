It Sure Looks Like Trump Is in the Epstein Files, Robert Garcia Says
The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee said that new testimony meant to exonerate Donald Trump did no such thing.
Donald Trump is not cleared of wrongdoing in relation to the Epstein files, according to House Oversight Ranking Member Robert Garcia.
Speaking on former Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony before the Oversight Committee Tuesday, Garcia contradicted Oversight Chair James Comer, who claimed Barr said that “he had never seen anything that would implicate Trump in any of this.”
Instead, Garcia wrote in a statement, “Barr could not clear President Trump of wrongdoing.”
“Chairman Comer should release the entire unedited transcript of his interview to the public,” Garcia said.
The Trump administration has been in a tailspin over the case files since the beginning of July, when the Justice Department directly contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the existence of Jeffrey Epstein’s “client list,” eliciting surprise and upset from the deepest pockets of the MAGA leader’s base.
Since then, new reporting has pointed to several new ties between the pedophilic financier and the man sitting in the Oval Office, revealing that the pair had a remarkably close relationship. Some of those details include a salacious letter Trump penned to Epstein for the sex trafficker’s 50th birthday, and testimony from the former COO of Trump’s Atlantic City casino that placed Epstein and Trump with three underage girls in the late 1980s.
And the Trump administration likely knows all about it: The Wall Street Journal reported in July that the Justice Department had notified Trump months earlier that his name appeared several times in the Epstein files.
But rather than release the Epstein files and provide the transparency so demanded by his supporters, Trump decided to go in a different direction, attempting to distract from the base-shattering scandal while seeking a new “list” from Epstein’s incarcerated longtime associate and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.
“Let’s put all of these tapes and depositions out to the public,” Garcia told Meidas Touch Tuesday. “We have nothing to hide here.”
“What I would say is that in no way [did] Bill Barr’s testimony—change the direction of this case,” he continued. “In no way did Bill Barr say anything that was groundbreaking in a way to halt our desire and need for justice for these victims and our certainty that Donald Trump and his name and other folks that may have been involved in different ways with Epstein are not in these files. We know that they are.
“So Bill Barr’s testimony was an act of Republicans trying to control a narrative,” he added.