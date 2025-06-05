Trump’s Vision of Government: Members Only

Meanwhile, visa holders like Rümeysa Öztürk and hundreds of others face different fates. They can be kidnapped off the street and imprisoned. Some, like Maryland resident Kilmar Abegro Garcia, makeup artist Andry José Hernández Romero, and scores of Venezuelans can all be sent away to a gulag in El Salvador without any due process, despite court rulings that indicate such actions are unconstitutional. Many thousands of others sit in American jails or prisons, including federal penitentiaries, because they cannot pay bail, or have drug addictions, or were the victims of systematic bias. Nothing is being done for them. Why? They are not MAGA members. They are not protected.

Just like any made man in the Mafia, to be a member of the MAGA Club you must vow allegiance to the group. The mob has omertà, its code of silence. MAGA has its own version—omaga, you might call it: Don’t ever speak ill of the president or question his motives. You must buy wholly into the MAGA narrative to be considered a full MAGA member. Like any multilevel marketing scheme, the more you pay into the cult and spread its gospel, the more privileges you earn. It’s why we see Cabinet meetings wherein department heads try to one-up each other in their praise of the president. Like any other gang of scheming capos, they’re trying to please the Don. They’re afraid of being turned out of the club.

There is a principle known as Wilhoit’s Law, deriving from a classical music composer who first posted it on the site Crooked Timber. It states, “Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.”