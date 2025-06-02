Trump Goes Off the Deep End With Wild QAnon-Like Theory on Joe Biden

“#Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. >#Democrats dont know the difference,” the post read, adding dozens of unrelated hashtags such as “#Blackwomen” and “#Jews” and tagging several accounts including CPAC, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and multiple right-wing media sources. The anonymous account has little more than 6,000 followers, while Trump’s has close to 10 million.

The president’s far-right shitposting is a clear appeal to his followers, who find themselves similarly detached from reality. Trump is well aware that Biden is alive. Just last week, Trump said he didn’t have any sympathy for the :”vicious” former president, who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

“If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry, because he’s vicious,” Trump said during a press conference. “What he did with his political opponent and all of the people that he hurt—he hurt a lot of people, Biden, so I really don’t feel sorry for him.”