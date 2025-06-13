Trump Accidentally Reveals a Dark MAGA Truth—and Hands Dems an Opening

This week, President Donald Trump admitted on Truth Social that his mass deportations are hurting farmers and the economy. Those removals are “taking very good, long time workers away” from farms and hotels, Trump declared, adding that those workers are proving “impossible to replace.” To be clear, Trump was talking about his own immigration policies.

That’s a stunning acknowledgment that Trump’s forced mass removals are targeting hard-working folks and that those undocumented immigrants aren’t taking Americans’ jobs.

But it’s also functionally an admission of political vulnerability. Trump plainly grasps that his deportations are now perceived—accurately—as needlessly targeting good people who are contributing vitally to our economy and society, and not primarily the violent “criminal migrant” class that Trump and Stephen Miller keep insisting they’re removing.

If you doubt this, then go listen to vulnerable House Republicans on the matter. In a new letter that’s gotten almost zero media attention, six of them effectively reveal that they now see Trump’s deportations as a political problem along exactly those lines. Democrats who worry about taking on this issue should ask themselves: If even Republicans are showing fear on it, isn’t it time to drop the skittishness and engage already?

The letter—which six House Republicans sent to acting Immigrations and Customs Enforcement director Todd Lyons—openly calls on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to redirect its deportation resources toward “convicted criminal aliens” and away from undocumented immigrants who are not convicted criminals.