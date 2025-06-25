Labor Unions Are a Driver of Abundance, Not an Obstacle

When the journalist Josh Barro interviewed Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York earlier this month at WelcomeFest, a gathering of abundance agenda enthusiasts hosted by the center-left Welcome PAC in D.C., he made a comment that seemed—to his critics—to say the quiet part out loud. “When I look at policies in New York that stand in the way of abundance, very often if you look under the hood, you eventually find a labor union at the end that’s the driver,” he said.

“The Abundance Mask Slips at WelcomeFest,” announced a post at the Revolving Door Project, where Henry Burke and Vishal Shankar called Barro’s remark an “accidental Abundance confession” and said it revealed that abundance “was neoliberalism all along.” “This strategy has little to do with ‘broadening the Democratic tent,’ despite what some might have you believe,” they wrote, “and everything to do with moving the tentpoles to exclude non-elites.” Many others took note of the exchange, seeing it as revealing the real intentions of the Abundists (as their critics call them).

Abundance, the March book by The New York Times’s Ezra Klein and The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson that has ignited an intra-party debate, does not actually go into depth about labor unions. It argues that Democrats need to work to build housing, green energy projects, high-speed rail, and other infrastructure faster and better—and acknowledges that doing so may require sidelining various interest groups in the progressive coalition. Though the book only mentions unions a couple of times, critics have suggested that it could provide ammunition for centrists who want to disempower the labor movement (which, though some of its rank-and-file have shifted toward Trumpism, is still very much a Democratic power player). To these critics, Barro’s comment was confirmation of what they’d suspected—and it was telling when Torres, who represents parts of the Bronx and has supported abundance, demurred in his conversation with Barro and later said on a podcast that abundance wasn’t anti-union.

Barro’s swing at unions hints at a bigger issue with abundance and those who support it. Unions aren’t merely a Democratic interest group; they’re a mechanism, one of few that exist, for giving workers a seat at the table with big business, ensuring that the benefits from projects are shared by those who work on them and the communities they come from. By design, union leadership includes the working-class laborers they represent, and is one of the few ways blue- and pink-collar members can push their values on the elites who run conversations in D.C.