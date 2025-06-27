Democratic Governors, Why Are You Turning Your Backs on Workers?

This week, two Democratic governors chose starkly different paths on workers’ rights. On Tuesday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed a bill allowing striking workers to receive unemployment benefits, like others temporarily out of work. On Monday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont vetoed a similar bill in his state, for the second year in a row.

One chose to stand with workers; the other turned his back.

Democrats have faced similar choices for years, and too many have forgotten the party’s central values, eager to prove their pro-business bona fides by throwing workers under the bus. Yet now, the context is different, and the stakes are far higher. The Trump administration is taking a bat to the federal government and to worker protections, leveling guardrails against business wrongdoing. It’s a “Which side are you on?” moment in which every Democrat should unambiguously fight for workers every time they have the chance.

President Trump and his team harmed workers 100 ways just in the first 100 days, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Some top-line items: He’s endangered workers’ lives by seeking to close offices of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which enforces workplace safety laws, and by functionally shutting down the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, which researches prevention of workplace injury and illness. He stripped collective bargaining rights of more than one million federal employees, and essentially shut down the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services, which helps workers and employers avoid strikes. And of course, he has illegally fired hundreds of thousands of public servants.

It was in this climate that Lamont vetoed the pro-worker bill. And he isn’t the only one. Colorado Democratic Governor Jared Polis vetoed a measure that would have eased the process of forming and joining unions in his state, even after five former Democratic labor secretaries urged him to sign it. His veto leaves in place an arcane, unique-to-Colorado requirement that a union must win 75 percent of votes in a second union election before being able to collect dues from all covered workers. This obstacle is likely responsible for Colorado’s unusually low union density.