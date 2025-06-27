Congress Won’t Act on the Iran Strikes. That Doesn’t Make Them Legal.

President Donald Trump has insisted that the sites in Iran targeted by American airstrikes last week have been “obliterated,” decimating its nuclear program—a claim that has been backed up by key administration officials despite an initial intelligence report finding that the damage was more moderate. But alongside the question of whether significant damage has been done to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, there is another thorny issue that lawmakers must now address: the legality of Trump’s decision to authorize the strikes in the first place.

“It’s not just a matter of statutory interpretation, it’s a matter of [the] Constitution requiring that Congress be the one to play a critical role in making a decision and using force,” said Oona Hathaway, professor of international law at Yale Law School. “For the president to make that decision unilaterally, without going to the Security Council, without going to Congress, and putting U.S. troops and allies at risk is really extraordinary and clearly unlawful.”

The president’s power to use military force is constrained by the U.S. Constitution, the United Nations Charter, and the War Powers Resolution of 1973. According to Article 1 of the Constitution, only Congress has the authority to declare war, although it has not done so since World War II.

The War Powers Resolution was enacted in response to the Vietnam War as an attempt to counter presidents’ approval of military action without the consent of Congress. It was pushed through over President Richard Nixon’s veto. The law requires that a president consult with Congress before engaging military forces, and report within 48 hours why the action was taken, under what authority, and “the estimated scope and duration of the hostilities or involvement.” It also says a president must terminate the use of military force within 60 days if he has not sought approval from Congress.