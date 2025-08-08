Netanyahu and Trump Got in Heated Fight Over Starvation in Gaza

Over the phone, Netanyahu claimed that the images of mass starvation were the invention of Hamas, a senior U.S. official, a senior Western official, and two former U.S. officials who were briefed on the call told NBC News. But Trump was not receptive to Bibi’s narrative, interrupting him and yelling that he “did not want to hear that the starvation is fake and that his aides had shown him proof that children there are starving,” NBC reported.

One former official who spoke with NBC described the world leaders’ interaction as a “direct, mostly one-way conversation about the status of humanitarian aid,” and that Trump had done “most of the talking.”

“The U.S. not only feels like the situation is dire, but they own it because of GHF,” they added, referring to the Gaza Humanitarian Fund.