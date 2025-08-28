Patricia Lockwood’s Completely Singular Covid Novel

The first section of the interrogative-filled Will There Ever Be Another You is told in the third person, but by the end of the book we have moved on to Lockwood’s typically zany first person. Metatextual elements abound, references to her previous work in both form and content. Lockwood’s family returns to bungle things up again, this time in ways more tragicomic than cruel. Her father, a converted Roman Catholic priest who once shamed her over her rape, is now interested in conspiracy theories and developing a fully carnivorous diet. Her sister mourns the loss of the child whose brief life was documented in Lockwood’s first novel. The baby’s existence is now solely digital, and the phone that holds those precious photos is almost lost in a fairy pool in Scotland during the opening chapter. Her mother continues to believe in the Christlike quality of a meal at Bob Evans while fussing over her husband’s health. Lockwood’s own spouse, Jason, stoic as ever, becomes enthralled by K-dramas. (“Fandom,” she muses, “must be a way to organize life, longing, and a desire to look things up on the internet—three things that were too large otherwise.”)

Lockwood is now ambivalent about the career that originally took her away from her family. Before turning to novels, she published two volumes of poetry, and she first gained viral fame as the author of the poem “Rape Joke,” published on The Awl in 2013. But the narrator in Will There Ever Be Another You finds it more and more difficult to write in verse. “You stopped writing poetry?” she imagines a doctor asking. “I could no longer bear … the form,” the narrator replies. Perhaps the quippy decontextualized one-liners of X or Twitter have supplanted the impulse toward verses about Nessie and Hypno-Dommes previously found in Motherland Fatherland Homelandsexuals. Now we have the viral tweet from No One Is Talking About This: “Can a dog be twins?”

This is not to say the fragmentary impulse doesn’t go hand in hand with Lockwood’s cartography of the life of the artist. Context collapse is its own kind of found poetry. Nearly all her books contain a section where narrative fully breaks down into something like a poem. The narrator is replaced by a speaker, one who sees the world passing by through a window darkly. In the new novel, we get the chapter “The Ranking of the Arts,” with cheeky headers like “Film” and “Dance.” Made-up Beatles songs, Sondheim references, and prayers take up the space previously devoted to rhapsodic lines about rape jokes and stigmata. These are Lockwood’s attempts to fill the void, to outrun the deranged anguish of our modern world.