Missouri’s Historic Abortion Victory Is Crumbling Before Our Eyes

The sudden loss of abortion access is an inarguable blow for Missouri’s reproductive rights movement. But it’s also something more troubling: a sign of flaws in the post-Roe strategy chosen by large national reproductive rights groups like Planned Parenthood and state chapters and affiliates of such groups, including the ACLU and Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL). For these groups, abortion rights ballot measures have been seen as a path forward in a hostile legal environment, a way to restore access without relying on the courts. Campaigns would go direct to the people, giving energized supporters a tangible goal to work toward, along with some optimism, amid an otherwise crushing assault on reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy. The speed with which Missouri’s ballot measure has gone from being a historic victory to yet another legal battle reveals that such election night wins may prove to be far more qualified and complicated to hold onto than campaigners had hoped.

For some advocates in Missouri who had worked on Amendment 3, however, there was nothing all that surprising in the state Supreme Court’s ruling. They saw it as a reality check. “There is no way to responsibly sugarcoat what’s playing out in the state,” the What’s Next for Missouri coalition told me in a statement from the group. The coalition was founded by longtime Missouri reproductive justice advocates, as well as former staff of Planned Parenthood affiliates in Missouri who quit over their concerns about the ballot measure. “Amendment 3 was a limited and symbolic win,” the coalition said. “In reality, it has failed to protect pregnant people’s bodily autonomy. Inaccessible abortion is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Voters in Missouri may have declared that abortion was their constitutional right, but abortion was not going to return overnight to Missouri. In November, state Attorney General Andrew Bailey offered his legal opinion on which anti-abortion laws might still be enforceable. After stating that Amendment 3 “just barely” won by a “tight margin,” he opined that “the result may be very different if a future constitutional amendment is put up for a vote,” and detailed circumstances in which he believed some of the laws could still be enforced. In other words, he was not going to accept that Amendment 3 automatically invalidated state anti-abortion laws—and to be fair, the Amendment 3 campaign seems to have anticipated just such a reaction.