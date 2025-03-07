Gavin Newsom Is the Worst

As Donald Trump and his allies torch the federal government and imperil millions of lives at home and abroad, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a first-class member of the #Resistance to Trump’s first term, really only has one mission now: To piss off progressives. And he’s good at it. His latest success came Thursday on the debut episode of his podcast, when he announced that it was “deeply unfair” for trans girls in high school to participate in girls’ sports.

For many of those who are eager to win the Democratic nomination in 2028—and no one is more eager than Newsom, who has seemingly been prepping such a run for over two decades—there is no more valuable commodity to carry into the contest than the anger of the left. Party Brahmins, despite having watched Kamala Harris lose a presidential election after campaigning with Republican war hawk Liz Cheney, lecturing pro-Palestinian activists, and generally running significantly to the right of where she (and, for that matter, nearly all of her party) was four years ago, have concluded that Democrats are too woke. The key to winning back the presidency, according to this blinkered line of thought, is to prove to voters that the party is done with stuff it barely ever did, like land acknowledgments and gender-neutral pronouns, and go back to being firmly part of the center-right.