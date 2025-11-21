A Federal Judge Melted Down in Texas’s Gerrymandering Wars

The aggrieved tone is somewhat undercut by two things. First, for three of those days—November 13, 14, and 17—Smith was either attending, traveling to, or traveling from the funeral services of a recently deceased fellow judge. This is unfortunate timing, of course, but Smith acknowledged that his staff “continued working” in his absence. (Given the highly personal tone, on the other hand, it seems likely that Smith ultimately wrote most of his own dissent.)

Second, Brown was apparently not as rigid and inflexible as Smith claimed. In the first email, Smith quoted Brown as saying that the majority planned to issue the injunction on November 15. But they did not actually do it until November 18. If Brown softened the deadline because of Smith’s travel plans, that would undercut his claims of malice. If the back-and-forth process led to revisions, that would weaken Smith’s claims that the deliberative process had been abandoned.

It is also possible that something else led to the delay. There is no real opportunity now for Brown to present his own version of events, which may shed a different light on the matter. It’s not like he can dissent from Smith’s dissent. The result is an ironic one: Smith can accuse Brown of “pernicious judicial misbehavior” in a dissent complaining about his alleged inability to weigh in on a case, while Brown has no recourse or way to respond to those accusations.