Lindsey Graham Salivates Over Trump’s Potential Next Targets

“One of the things that is happening … Cuba is ready to fall,” Trump said inside Air Force One on Sunday, standing snugly in a corner alongside Graham and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

“Yes!” Graham interjected, his eyes and smile lighting up as he became visibly excited.

Look at Lindsey Graham. He looks like a little boy at Christmas. He can’t hide his neocon orgasm when he hears Trump about Cuba. When he looks at the other guy he’s thinking “See. I told ya I would get him to do it, I told ya.”

pic.twitter.com/R8QIxSqoAx — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 5, 2026

Graham also put his own two cents in.