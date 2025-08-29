This Democrat Proves You Can Be Principled, Effective—and Popular

Third, and most importantly, Wu has core values. Many center-left Democratic mayors are somewhat effective at managing their cities but make little lasting impact because they don’t believe in much beyond having a prestigious job and appeasing the police and business community in their cities to keep it. In contrast, Wu is essentially a city-level Elizabeth Warren, standing up for average people in their interests and skeptical of the wealthy and big business. She is willing to push for progressive policies such as greater rent stabilization that require (and often fail to get) approval from the Massachusetts state legislature, which is dominated by cautious, centrist Democrats.

And while national Democrats claim moving to the right on issues on race and identity is required electorally and have therefore walked away from forceful defenses of transgender Americans, immigrants, African Americans and other minority groups, Wu has remained steadfast. “All over the country, people are feeling the weight of a federal administration that’s attacking our sources of strength—the same people and purpose that make Boston great: public servants and veterans; immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community; the institutions that conduct groundbreaking research and provide lifesaving care,” Wu said in a speech earlier this year.

I should be clear—Michelle Wu is not a savior, and her leadership approach may not work everywhere. Mayors have limited power. Boston remains a very expensive city that would be difficult for many Americans to move to and still has an enormous gap between its wealthy and its poor, who are disproportionately people of color. We are in a country with a dictatorial leader, so it’s sadly possible that Wu criticizing this administration and not complying with its edicts lands her in jail or somehow otherwise punished. And a person with her pro-immigrant and pro-inclusion politics perhaps can’t win a presidential election or a U.S. Senate race in a swing state.