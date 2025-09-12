The Immigrant’s Wife Who Became a Symbol of Suffering and Perseverance

For months and months, the full weight of the White House’s propaganda and legal operation has been brutally bearing down on the family of one day laborer from Maryland. Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been shipped off to a megaprison in El Salvador, falsely depicted as a violent gang member, smeared by federal government agencies, and—now that he’s back in the United States—is being criminally prosecuted. He has faced perhaps the most crazed vendetta ever waged by a president of the United States against a single individual.

That has thrust Jennifer Vasquez Sura, a young mother of three who is Abrego Garcia’s wife, into her own unique role: Amid Donald Trump’s lawless, cruel, arbitrary, and increasingly violent immigration crackdown, Vasquez has emerged as the public face of perseverance.

For months throughout this saga, Abrego Garcia himself has been out of sight, allegedly getting tortured in a foreign maximum-security prison. It was only when Senator Chris Van Hollen showed up outside its gates in April that we glimpsed him ever so fleetingly. When the Trump administration finally relented and agreed to bring him home—only to dubiously prosecute him for trafficking in migrants—we saw him again. He received bail and was released, but ICE has detained him yet again and is trying to deport him to Uganda.

All throughout, it has fallen on Vasquez to speak publicly about the ordeal her family has endured and to keep the media spotlight trained on his case. After Van Hollen’s trip surfaced photos of Abrego Garcia in the national media, Vasquez went on Good Morning America and declared, “The most important thing for me, my children, his mom, his brother, his sibling, was to see him alive, and we saw him alive.”

In so doing, Vasquez has become a kind of national symbol of the suffering now being experienced by countless other family members of those getting caught up in Trump’s dragnet. Born and raised in Virginia, Vasquez had two children, one with epilepsy and one with autism, with another man who reportedly physically abused her. She then met Abrego Garcia (a Salvadoran who in 2011 had come here illegally) in 2016 and became pregnant again a few years later. It’s at this point that Abrego Garcia was arrested the first time—they married while he was in detention. Then in 2019 a judge granted him a form of protected status barring his removal to El Salvador, which is what made the administration’s rendition of him illegal.