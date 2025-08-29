Lisa Cook Forces the Supreme Court to Show Its True Colors on the Fed

That last bit of phrasing—“malfeasance in office”—is particularly helpful for Cook. Even if the mortgage fraud allegations against her are true, they took place before her confirmation vote in 2022. (Cook is vague and elliptical about the veracity of the mortgage-fraud allegations, likely because the FHFA director referred them to the Justice Department for potential criminal investigation.) There is some common sense to this approach as well: It is arguably the Senate’s duty to keep out improper nominees before confirmation, and the president’s duty to ensure their good conduct thereafter.

Cook also argued that the president violated her Fifth Amendment rights by removing her without due process. “Governor Cook received neither notice nor a hearing before her purported firing,” she noted in her complaint. “Instead, she found out about the attempt to remove her through President Trump’s Truth Social post containing a letter addressed to her stating that ‘You are hereby removed from your position on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, effective immediately.’” Again, common sense is on her side: If a for-cause appointee can’t meaningfully challenge the lawfulness of their removal, then it isn’t really a for-cause protection at all.

As I noted earlier this week, it is still possible that the Supreme Court botches this case. The court’s conservative majority has given Trump practically whatever he wants over the past two years. Supreme Court precedent and black-letter federal law have not significantly impeded him as he broadly restructures the federal government—and, to some degree, the nation—in his own image. At the same time, the justices drew a clear line in the sand here. Cook’s lawsuit makes it as easy as possible for them to hold it. The economic consequences of bowing to Trump once again, as Cook makes clear, are too immense to ignore.