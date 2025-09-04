Trump’s Fed Nominee Plays the Sycophant

Miran’s fulsome tendencies were the main subject of inquiry at the hearing. Invited early on by the committee’s Republican chair, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, to assert his independence, Miran said that if confirmed “I will act independently, as the Federal Reserve always does, based on my own personal analysis.” But he added: “I’m always happy to hear views from every source possible.” That made it sound as if Trump were just one of many people—taxi driver, bartender, president—who might disagree with Miran about interest rates and, by golly, deserved a fair hearing. Later, Miran said “the president is entitled to a view on appropriate monetary policy as is everyone else with an interest in the subject, and I welcome everyone sharing their views.” He said it was a welcome opportunity to “interrogate” his own presumptions, sounding almost like a DEI facilitator.

One very large difficulty with Miran’s claim to be independent is that he does not intend to resign his current post as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, but rather to go on leave. Miran explained in so many words that if this Fed governorship turns out to be a four-month gig then he might want his old job back. Miran has been nominated to serve out the term of Adriana Kugler, who resigned last month, and to remain he must be renominated and re-confirmed. If re-confirmed, Miran said, he will then resign from his White House job.

Senator Jack Reed, Democrat of Nevada, pointed out that Miran was contradicting a Manhattan Institute paper about reforming the Fed that he coauthored last year. In that paper, Miran said board members “should be prohibited from serving in the executive branch for four years following the end of their term.” That didn’t jibe with Miran returning to chair the Council of Economic Advisers.