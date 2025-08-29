Trump’s Decapitation of CDC Takes Darker Turn—and Hands Dems a Weapon

Democratic governors can use their bully pulpits to truly explain the stakes of this moment. Here Noah Smith’s formulation is useful: We are at risk, he says, of becoming the “richest third world country,” a place where “politics is starting to look decidedly like something you’d encounter in a dysfunctional middle-income nation.” The unshackled strongman whims currently wrecking our institutions and demolishing the professionalized bureaucracy are central to this story, and Democratic governors can tell it.

In short, if Trump and Kennedy are going to divide the country over public health, Democrats should polarize the living heck out of this debate as well—but on their terms.

The message should be that in their America, officials cherish our public health system as a pillar of American greatness and see vaccines as a miraculous human achievement, rather than indulging in juvenile conspiracy theories disparaging “deep state” medical professionals. In their America, public officials will genuinely prioritize their constituents’ well-being and flourishing, rather than faithlessly betray the people who rely on them by playing vile little games around what the science actually says. In their America, officials who have been granted the public’s trust will honor that sacred compact. They will simply not stand for Trump-Kennedy efforts to Make Polio and Measles Great Again.