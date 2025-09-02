ICE Barbie Kristi Noem’s Ugly New Attack on CBS Exposes Big Trump Scam

Noem’s attack on CBS is that the network supposedly suppressed footage of her comments about Abrego Garcia. Noem posted this video juxtaposing her fuller comments to CBS with what actually ended up airing on the network:

This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety.



Watch for the part of my interview that @CBS tried to… pic.twitter.com/28fsGZug48 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 31, 2025

The careful viewer will notice that just about all of the remarks that did not air are lies, distortions, and charges that Abrego Garcia has merely been accused by the government of committing, not convicted of in court. Here’s a transcript of Noem comments that were supposedly “suppressed”:

This individual was a known human smuggler, MS-13 gang member, an individual who’s a wife beater, and someone who was so perverted that he solicited nude photos from minors. And even his fellow human traffickers told him to knock it off, he was so sick in what he was doing and how he was treating small children. So he needs to never be in the United States of America, and our administration is making sure we’re doing all that we can to bring him to justice.

In reality, Trump officials utterly failed to produce anything serious tying Abrego Garcia to MS-13, even though they actively searched for such evidence for many months in what became a kind of whole-of-government mission involving numerous senior officials and multiple major agencies.