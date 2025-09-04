It’s Time for the MAHA Moms to Turn on RFK Jr. Too

“Communities across America, often in socio-economically disadvantaged areas, have been fighting to protect themselves from plastic facilities,” Kennedy wrote back in 2023. “At a time when it is obvious that we need to reduce plastic, especially single-use items, the oil and petrochemical companies are trying to expand production.” Speaking to a conference convened by the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network in April—seemingly his first time addressing the topic at any length since joining the White House—Kennedy struck a more conciliatory tone. “I don’t want to drag along industry kicking and screaming,” he said. After citing “disturbing” studies about the effect of microplastics on human health, Kennedy was careful not to place too much blame for the problem on “the petroleum industry or the food industry or the packaging industry,” as he has in the past. “You all have reasons why you can’t make changes,” he told a crowd, which included representatives from each those industries, “and those reasons are mainly valid if we take the current playing field for granted. Well, we’re going to change the playing field.”
That hasn’t happened. Supporting an “ambitious international plastics treaty” at the United Nations was the first item in Kennedy’s 10-point plan to address the scourge of microplastics. Criticizing the Biden administration’s efforts to “reduce its ambition and scope,” Kennedy pledged that, as president, he would “lead the way in forging an effective treaty, instead of watering it down at the behest of lobbyists for the oil and petrochemical industries.” While the U.S. did indeed push to water down that treaty under Biden, the Trump administration sided with fellow oil producing countries—most notably Saudi Arabia, Iran and Russia—in rejecting any text that would limit upstream plastic pollution. Ahead of what were slated to be the final round of Global Plastics Treaty negotiations last month, the U.S. sent a letter to several countries urging them to reject limits on plastic production and plastic chemical additives supported by more than 100 other countries’ delegations. The talks collapsed.
Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency was more than happy to grant a request from two leading trade associations for microplastics producers—the American Chemistry Council and the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers—for sweeping relief from a Biden-era regulation meant to protect communities near industrial facilities from harmful carcinogens used in plastics production. In June, the Trump administration allowed 25 chemical manufacturers—including Shell, Dow Chemical, and DuPont—to ignore those rules for two years in order to “promote American chemical manufacturing security.” The White House has further proposed defunding the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, an independent and federal agency tasked with investigating accidents at fossil fuel refineries and petrochemical production facilities, which can pose serious concerns to public health. One such event—a 2012 fire at a Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, California—sent 15,000 people to the hospital.
Researchers looking into microplastics contamination have had federal research funds cut, as well. At the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network in April, Kennedy referenced a study showing that microplastics were present in 99 percent of seafood sampled by researchers at the University of Oregon and Portland State University. As NPR reported in June, one of the co-authors of that study, Susanne Brander had been notified just an hour earlier that the Environmental Protection Agency had terminated a federal grant she’d relied on for years in researching pesticides and testing chemicals. An email from the EPA explained that the grant “no longer effectuates agency priorities,” Brander told NPR.
The administration’s most meaningful actions to fight plastic pollution have seemingly been unintentional. Trump’s tariffs on South Korean imports have prompted a reset in that country’s booming petrochemicals industry, which saw revenues from exports to the U.S. fall by more than a fifth between the first half of 2024 and the same period this year. China, too—the world’s largest plastics producer—may be looking to curb its world-historic investments in the sector amid dramatically plunging profit margins. A global glut of ethylene is threatening threatens to wipe out nearly a quarter of global production capacity.
Back home, the Trump administration continues making the U.S. a more toxic and dangerous place in order to prosecute right-wing culture wars and pad the bottom lines of its corporate allies. The HHS employees want Kennedy gone. Maybe it’s time the MAHA moms got on the bandwagon.