The World Is Recognizing Palestine. The U.S. Is Banning Its Leader.

What is very worrying is that such an unusual act is aimed squarely at suppressing Palestinian nationalism. For more than three decades, bipartisan U.S. policy upheld the two-state solution as the key to peace. Now the Trump administration is actively working with Israel to extinguish Palestinian aspirations for statehood. Former U.S. diplomat in the Middle East Ed Abington called the decision punitive and argued that it aims to liquidate the Palestinian cause. Posting on his Facebook page, Abington said, “I have worked on the Israeli Palestinian issue on and off since 1970, and I’ve never seen such a punitive policy towards Palestinians in the last 55 years. I can only conclude that the Trump and Netanyahu regimes have developed a plan to try to liquidate the Palestinian cause following the catastrophic Hamas October 7 attack and Israel’s genocidal military campaign against Palestinians in Gaza.”

This is not the first time that Palestinian leaders have been denied a visa to the U.N. in New York.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan blocked Yasser Arafat from addressing the body in New York, a decision that forced the UNGA to move its session to the U.N.’s Geneva site. What is different, however, is that Trump is banning a Palestinian leader whose organization, the Palestinian Authority, and the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization, are recognized internationally, have direct ties with Washington, and cooperate with Americans and Israelis on political security and even on intelligence.