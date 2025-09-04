Epstein Survivor Nukes Trump in Emotional Speech as WH Quietly Panics

The pressure is escalating on President Trump and Republicans to release the Jeffrey Epstein files. Survivors of Epstein’s sex trafficking spoke out on Wednesday, and one of them, Haley Robson, directly took on Trump in a very powerful way. She denounced him for calling the Epstein files a “hoax,” and called on Trump to recognize that the victims are human beings whose suffering should not be minimized. Meanwhile, a discharge petition to force release of the files is close to passing the House. And the White House is reportedly pressuring Republicans behind-the-scenes not to support the petition, a clear sign of panic. We talked to Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, who has been in the middle of this debate as a member of the House Rules Committee. He explains why he thinks the petition might pass, why Republicans can’t hold off the pressure much longer, why they’re so terrified of Trump on this, and what’s coming next. Listen to this episode here.