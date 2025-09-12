Netanyahu Is Globally Isolated. The Sick Thing Is, He Revels in It.

In the immediate aftermath of Hamas’s savage terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the whole world stood behind Israel in support and an understanding that Israel would need to retaliate massively. But how, in less than two years, did a just war (jus ad bellum) turn into a harsh, vociferous criticism of how the war was waged (jus in bello) and total distrust of Israel in respect to justice after the war (jus post bellum)?

It wasn’t merely criticism of the prosecution of the war or alleged evidence of possible war crimes or the destruction and devastation of Gaza and the killing of 65,000 people. It was about how Israel acted in total disregard, derision, and casualness over what it had caused to Gaza. “We are being singled out hypocritically,” the sanctimonious reply predictably came. What about what Russia is doing in Ukraine? people defiantly asked. Good point. Russia is under severe sanctions but is also a member of the U.N. Security Council, so not a good analogy.

Israel is currently under unprecedented isolation. It is maligned, disparaged, and criticized all over the globe. A country that set itself to be “a light unto the Nations” is now regarded by many as a rogue state, led by an unhinged prime minister, intoxicated by and addicted to military force. A country that forfeited its moral high ground. Is all that true? Not entirely and not exactly, but generally, yes. This will be Benjamin Netanyahu’s lasting legacy, his indelible mark on Jewish and Israeli history. A man self-ordained as the protector of Jewish civilization and the modern state of Israel will go down as the man who inflicted on it severe damages and a reputational calamity in the world.