Nancy Mace Erupts in Fury on House Floor after Dem’s Speech Hits Home

GOP Congresswoman Nancy Mace lost her temper on the House floor on Wednesday. It all started when Mace unleashed a long, vile tirade about transgender Americans. After that, Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a Democrat, offered some cutting criticism of the absurdity of GOP anti-trans rhetoric. That prompted Mace to fly into a fury and start shouting. We think this is a telling moment: We’re all supposed to just put up with it while the right unleashes nonstop vitriol and hate. But when a Democrat offers admittedly provocative pushback—albeit something that doesn’t come close to routine right-wing rhetoric—it’s taken as this enormous affront, as if the Earth has been knocked off its axis. We talked to Representative Jacobs about the exchange, what we can learn from it, why she takes rhetoric like this personally, and how Democrats should navigate the complexities of the overall issue. Listen to this episode here.