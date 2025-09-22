The Right’s Insidious New “Manhattan Project for Babies”

At the heart of Heritage’s plan is a bundle of government incentives—tax credits, child allowances, housing subsidies—intended to encourage people to have more children. But there’s a catch: The benefits would go only to heterosexual, married couples. Unmarried parents? Excluded. LGBTQ+ families? Don’t even ask.

This isn’t some kind of oversight or misunderstanding—it’s by design. Emma Waters, a Heritage Foundation fellow and a key voice behind the plan, has made it abundantly clear in her previous writing that this isn’t just about increasing the number of births. It’s about who is having babies, and under what circumstances. Waters writes that “[t]here is no substitute for marriage” and argues for policies that push Americans back into a traditional, religiously-informed model of family life: husband, wife, multiple children, strict gender roles.

In Waters’ own words, the goal is to “rebuild” the American family. But rebuild for whom? Certainly not for the millions of LGBTQ+ people raising children. Not for single parents who are already stretched thin by an economy that’s rigged against them. Not for families who don’t meet the moral standards set by far-right ideologues. What Heritage is offering isn’t support. It’s endorsement of the “right” kind of families—and the message is loud and clear: Only certain families are worth investing in.