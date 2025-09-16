How the Shadow of Jeffrey Epstein Hangs Over Trump’s UK State Visit

In 2007, Blair did something no one had ever done before in British political history. He resigned as prime minister, and left Parliament on the very same day. On occasion in the past a premier would resign and go immediately to the House of Lords, as the Conservative Stanley Baldwin did in 1937, but more often they would hang on in the Commons—for more than 20 years after he left Downing Street, in David Lloyd George’s case, and for nine poignant years in Winston Churchill’s, unable to face leaving the place even though he was in his silent dotage. More recently, the Tories’ Edward Heath sat sulking bitterly in the Commons for more than 25 years after Margaret Thatcher deposed him.

And on more or less the same day that he left British politics, Blair signed up as an adviser—or more likely a name to put on the letterhead—with JP Morgan, for a couple of million a year, or so it was surmised. Blair has never revealed the extent of the money he has made since leaving office, and he had created a system of private companies designed to minimize both taxation and transparency, so successfully that they’ve defeated investigation by the most experienced London financial journalists.

In an unseemly display of self-pity, Mandelson has described Epstein as an albatross around his neck. There is another hanging there. In 1998, in perhaps the most famous words he ever uttered, which have been quoted against him ever since, he said that “New Labour is totally relaxed about people becoming filthy rich.” Little did we know when he said that how he and his friends would put those words into practice. Little did he know how his love of the rich would catch up with him in the end.