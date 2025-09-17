Trump Explodes in Rage at Journos as Shock Poll Exposes a Key Weakness | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump Explodes in Rage at Journos as Shock Poll Exposes a Key Weakness

As Trump’s fury at the media boils over on numerous fronts, the author of a piece on Trump’s failing powers of persuasion explains how this moment is exposing large cracks in his authoritarian project.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Trump seems even more angry at the media than usual. His lawyers just filed a lawsuit against The New York Times that First Amendment lawyers are dismissing as a total joke. The suit, however, is also chock full of angry rants that appeared dictated by Trump himself. And he announced it with a Truth Social tirade that boiled with fury. Meanwhile, Trump himself snapped directly at reporters in strange ways, hitting one with a bizarre threat and engaging in a bizarre dominance display over the other. This comes as a new poll from The Economist reveals shockingly low support for Trump among independents, a key metric for gauging political strength—or weakness. We talked to Paul Waldman, who recently argued on his Substack, The Cross Section, that Trump’s powers of persuasion are failing him. We discuss how Trump both despises and relies on the media, the real reasons for his mounting anger, and how it’s all revealing big cracks in his authoritarian project. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Polls, Daily Blast