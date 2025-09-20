The New Detroit-Windsor Bridge Can’t Repair the Damage Trump Has Done

Last spring—and again this summer—Trump launched large tariffs and petty insults at an allied nation and its leaders. He threatened an Anschluss to make Canada the fifty-first united state and to appoint the retired hockey star Wayne Gretzky as its governor. Ironic for this region was the timing of Trump’s attack: It came as the Gordie Howe International Bridge was being completed across the Detroit River between Detroit and Windsor to boost both commerce and social harmony between the two countries at their busiest land border crossing.

The Howe Bridge was officially scheduled to open this month, but elected officials now suggest early 2026 is more likely. The bridge honors a hockey hero from the prairie province of Saskatchewan who played right wing (just the hockey kind) for the Detroit Red Wings for 25 years (and for seven more seasons on other U.S.-based teams), from 1946 through 1980. Howe died in 2016. Much like Gretzky, Howe dominated his era. They called him “Mr. Hockey,” and he set a netful of records that Gretzky later broke. And one other thing about Howe: He personified the mutual benefits of immigrant labor and free trade between two nations whose cultures greatly overlap on a Venn diagram.

Under Trump, those Can-Am bonds have frayed. Among those fretting is Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor, which has an unemployment rate of more than 10 per cent. Many of his 229,660 residents depend on the United States economically. He calls the new bridge “monumental” and said its opening—whenever it happens—should be a joyful celebration, something now hard to fathom.