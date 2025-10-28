Trump’s Fury at the Ontario Ad is All About the Supreme Court

If influencing the justices was Ontario’s goal, it was a poorly planned effort. The ads did not air during the Yankees’s now-finished postseason run, where lifelong fan (and 1995 season savior) Sonia Sotomayor might have seen them. Nor did they appear when the Dodgers trounced Samuel Alito’s beloved Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round. Neither Elena Kagan’s Mets nor the Washington Nationals, whose fans include Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, even made it to the postseason. (I do not believe any of the other four justices are Dodgers or Blue Jays fans, though they are free to request a correction via email.)

It is also not illegal or improper to air commercials with the hope of influencing Supreme Court justices. Nobody does it because it would be absurd and extremely inefficient; there is no way to guarantee that anyone on the court will be watching TV when your hopeful spot airs. If Ontario officials wanted to be sure that they had the justices’ ears, they’d have done better to file a friend-of-the-court brief in the current case. Foreign governments have done so in previous cases with international implications. None have been filed yet in in the tariffs case, likely because it would prompt the sort of backlash from Trump that we are witnessing now.

If nothing else, Trump’s mention of the Supreme Court would seem to betray a churning sense of concern that the justices might rule against him. That would be a seismic blow for his administration: Trump’s domestic economic agenda is built on the premise that he can impose trillions of dollars in tariffs on imported goods to punish foreign trade practices, stimulate domestic manufacturing, and raise revenues for the federal government.