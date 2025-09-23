The Agony of Trump’s Oligarchs

But things didn’t go according to plan. Instead of taxes and regulations they got a rickety, ad hoc, and highly personalized form of government control. And though they claim Trump’s “state-driven capitalism”—which I think is more accurately termed fascist corporatism—offends their sense of patriotism, what they really seem to resent is having routinely to pay Trump tribute, either by enriching him personally or by helping him try to plug the $3 trillion revenue hole he created with his idiot Big Beautiful Bill. This is government by shakedown, and they are the mark. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.

Seventy-one percent of the CEOs said Trump’s tariffs have hurt their businesses, and three-quarters said the tariffs were illegal, which of course they are. Seventy-one percent said Trump has eroded the independence of the Federal Reserve (the sole regulatory agency they respect), and 80 percent said Trump’s pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates is harmful, which of course it is.

What they most especially hated, though, was (per Sonnenfeld’s summary in a September 21 Fortune article co-authored with his Yale colleague Stephen Henriques) “the Trump administration’s drift toward a quasi-socialist statism, seizing ownership from private shareholders, dictating staffing, and selectively blocking moves into strategic markets based upon politics and kickbacks.” Among the policies of which they “firmly disapproved” were the federal government taking equity stakes in Intel and MP Materials; skimming a cut from Nvidia’s and AMD’s chip sales to China; and reserving for the federal government a “golden share” in the U.S. Steel-Nippon merger.