Trump’s Bailout Can’t Mask the Cracks in the Argentina “Miracle”

Although the latest corruption allegations against Karina are among the most high-profile, they are hardly the only ones that have been levied against LLA. Earlier this month, José Luis Espert, a national deputy representing Buenos Aires province, was forced to scuttle his reelection bid after it was revealed that he had accepted a $200,000 payment from accused drug trafficker and money launderer Federico Machado. Both Milei and Espert insist that the charges are part of a political operation against their movement, and the latter maintains that “time will show we are not all the same.” Adding insult to political injury, the National Election Board has since denied an LLA request to reprint its paper ballots for Buenos Aires, meaning that Espert’s name will remain on the ticket when voters head to the polls later this month.

If the president was at all concerned that night about his country’s sinking economy, or his coalition’s slumping electoral prospects, he kept his cards close to his heaving chest. Indeed, he was downright ebullient as he tore through Argentine rock anthems like “El Rock del Gato” by Los Ratones Paranoicos and “Blues del Equipaje” by La Mississippi. Singing back up and skipping around onstage to a rhythm mostly their own were LLA Deputy Lilia Lemoine, a onetime Manga and Marvel cosplayer, and Ana Tamagno, an aspiring congresswoman and the wife of Milei’s presidential biographer, Marcelo Duclós. On the drums was another LLA deputy, Alberto “Bertie” Benegas Lynch, a libertarian who has advocated for privatizing the ocean.

Long before pursuing a career in politics, Milei sang in a Rolling Stones cover band called Everest, and his sense of showmanship is undeniable. Midway through his set, he declared that the evening was “missing some fire,” which in turn triggered several onstage pyrotechnics. Amid several audible gasps from the audience, he then launched into “Dame Fuego” by Sandro, Argentina’s campy answer to Elvis Presley during the 1960s and 1970s. If you squinted—hard—you might even convince yourself you were watching an actual arena rock show, replete with a preening lead singer and his fiendish femme cohorts.