Why Won’t Farmers Rebel Against Trumponomics? Because They’re Rich.

Those are the exceptions. But the average farm overall still had $1,439,138 in wealth. Many of those farmers rely on off-farm income—meaning the families who own them work other jobs—and the land they use for grazing cattle or growing corn is more of a side hustle. The wealth comes from the land and capital investments, and the farm operations themselves often run at a loss, but those households have had higher median incomes than the national median every year since 1988. Many family farm proprietors have already inherited land from their families or otherwise have the money to invest.

Why would people with other jobs try running a small farm if it is more likely to lose money than to make it? There are many different answers: Perhaps their parents ran the farm and they want to continue their legacy, or they are hoping to leave their jobs and run the farm full-time if it ever works out. But another big reason is that using any significant land you have for agriculture comes with tax breaks and subsidies. Farmers might qualify for special considerations if they dedicate the land they already own to farming. If they lose money, the government might make them whole. Without that help, many may lose their farms.

So those farmers praying for government relief are used to it arriving when they need it. They rely on it. And they knew what they were bargaining for with Trump.