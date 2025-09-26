Trump’s Eruption of Rage at Texas ICE Shooting Hints at a Darker Story

To grasp the significance of this, we need to look at Trump’s missive—along with tweets about the Texas shooting from Stephen Miller and JD Vance, which used similar language—in the context of his recent threats to crack down on liberal and left-wing groups.

Take all that together, and it’s likely the administration is gearing up to use this shooting—and other alleged violence against ICE—as a pretext to launch precisely that crackdown on the liberal-left. This would work as follows: The administration would seek to investigate liberal or left-leaning groups—either criminally or through other agencies like the IRS—if their rhetoric or other activities can be somehow blamed for violence and hostility toward ICE.

This was basically confirmed to me by Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of Trump and Miller, in a series of texts. I asked Bannon if the administration will respond to the Texas shooting and other violence toward ICE officers by bringing law enforcement investigations against groups that are using anti-ICE rhetoric.