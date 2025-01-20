Here’s the Net Worth of Trump’s Inauguration Day Entourage
Donald Trump made sure the billionaire Silicon Valley CEOs were seated front and center.
Donald Trump’s 2025 inaugural entourage was noticeably more flush than the crowd at his first presidential ceremony, with the attendees’ total net worth approaching $1.2 trillion. The New Republic broke down the net worths of the attendees with the biggest pockets.
- Donald Trump
Trump himself is worth upwards of $60 billion as of Monday. That’s in large part thanks to his memeified crypto coin, $TRUMP, which skyrocketed in value on Sunday, bringing his holdings to an astonishing $58 billion, according to Axios. That’s enough to jettison him into the top 25 wealthiest people in the world, according to data from Forbes’s real time billionaires list.
- Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg
Trump’s inauguration saw a band of Silicon Valley’s top leaders appear on the metaphorical dais, representing a prioritization of the tech industry’s interests on the eve of a new administration. The trio, on their own, represent the three richest people in the world. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is worth $433.9 billion. Amazon chief Jeff Bezos comes second with an estimated net worth of $239.4 billion. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg pulls right behind Bezos, with a net worth hovering around $211.8 billion, according to Forbes.
Altogether, the three men are worth upwards of $885.1 billion. The median net worth of an American, meanwhile, is $192,200, according to Investopedia.
- Sam Altman, Tim Cook
Open AI CEO Sam Altman and Apple CEO Tim Cook were also present in the Capitol Rotunda Monday after donating millions to his inaugural fund. Altman’s estimated net worth is $1.1 billion, while Cook’s estimated net worth is $2.2 billion, per Forbes.
- Shou Zi Chew
TikTok’s CEO received a last-minute invite to Trump’s celebration, as the pair are reportedly working toward a solution to keep the popular video-sharing platform alive in the U.S. market. But the Singaporean executive’s presence at the inauguration also bumped up the total net worth of its attendees, adding some $200 million to the pot, according to the New York Banner.
- Rev. Franklin Graham
Televangelist minister Reverend Franklin Graham gave a short sermon on Trump’s behalf Monday, standing before the crowd to bestow a blessing of success and protection on the 47th president, who over the course of his campaign survived two assassination attempts. Estimates for Graham’s net worth vary wildly, though his total value is believed to be somewhere around $10 million.
- Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy has been a presence by Trump’s side for the better part of the last year, supporting and bolstering Trump’s ideals to the American public. The biotech executive’s net worth is estimated at just over $1 billion, according to The Economic Times. Though all the money in the world apparently isn’t enough to stay in Trump’s good graces, especially now that the 47th president is out of the campaign cycle. Reports swirled on Monday that Ramaswamy was on the outs of Trumpworld, even reportedly exiting the not-yet-real Department of Government Efficiency in favor of running to replace term-limited Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.