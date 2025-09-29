What’s Really Behind the Shutdown: the GOP’s Immoral Priorities

In other words, they know deep-down that they’re feeding America one giant shit sandwich. And then they tell their members not to go out into their districts and do town halls! Because if they did, they’d have to answer questions from angry constituents who are onto them, as we saw over the summer among the handful of GOP House members who actually made the mistake of meeting constituents. The vast majority of them did not, serenely confident that their districts are drawn in such a way that they can get away with anything, as long as keep yelling “Long live Trump!” and issuing warnings about transgender antifa border crossers. Meanwhile, one of the fastest growing cohorts of the disillusioned, according to recent polls, are Republican voters.

And what gets me most of all: They think, or at least they say, that they’re doing all this in the name of Jesus. As I write these words on Sunday morning, I have little doubt that Speaker Mike Johnson is duly and responsibly at church, praying devoutly to the Lord of Kings to whom he has pledged his soul. Because as we all know, Jesus wanted governments to take money from poor people and give it to rich people, believed that strangers among us should be spurned and even detained, and taught we should hate people who aren’t like us. These are sick, sick people.

If this shutdown happens, sure, Democrats should scream about the cuts to healthcare subsidies. They are likely to affect some 20 million people, including a hell of a lot of Trump voters. But I hope that when the cuts and furloughs kick in, when the federal government is slicing away at services to people and building more and more concentration camps, the Democrats have a language to talk to the American people about that in moral terms. What the Republicans are doing to this country is deeply immoral, under the orders of a man who has the conscience of a hyena. Say it, Democrats.