After the Hunt Would Like to Touch a Nerve

Hank’s side of the story is to paint himself as a patsy for a panic-stricken plagiarist trying to cover her butt. Meeting up with Alma, he jokes—humorlessly—about whether she’s got a pitchfork handy. She isn’t amused. Cue the shit show, and the rationalizations from various interested parties; when Alma’s boss (David Leiber) moans that the situation—and his attempt to handle it—is a matter of “optics, not substance,” he’s speaking on behalf of an enervated establishment weary of watching its collective step. The repeated insert shots of characters’ manicured fingers—drumming, flexing, steepled, interlocked in thought—could be a clever director’s way of visualizing a zeitgeist defined by hand-wringing; to his credit, Guadagnino stops short of literally giving them pearls to clutch.

It’s probably reductive to say that After the Hunt, with its meticulously structured screenplay (by Nora Garrett) and scrupulously curated literary and musical allusions—Billie Eilish and Ryuichi Sakamoto, together at last!—is the sort of movie that its egghead characters would have a field day deconstructing. Such are the perils of wearing one’s tastes as a badge of honor, and Guadagnino—an evident workaholic on his third film in two years (following Challengers and Queer)—is the sort of director who knows how to dress for success. From Ari Aster to Celine Song (and all the way up the mountain toward Paul Thomas Anderson), there is a tendency these days for filmmakers to make syllabi (if not fetishes) of their influences. The aforementioned typographical nod to Allen, those choice Morrissey songs, and posters for movies by Pedro Almodóvar and Clint Eastwood layered into the mise-en-scene suggest the work of an apt pupil—or maybe Cliff’s Notes scribbled into the margins to distract from the weakness of the text itself.

The paradox of Guadagnino’s work lies in his desire to elicit glancing, under-the-skin sensations while constantly clarifying (and amplifying) his intentions.

Guadagnino is a smart director, sometimes to a fault: His remake of Dario Argento’s Suspiria was less of a horror movie than a dissertation on genre, at once almost world-historically gory and weirdly bloodless (he did better riffing on post-Twilight vampire-Y.A. tropes in Bones and All). The paradox of Guadagnino’s work lies in his desire to elicit glancing, under-the-skin sensations while constantly clarifying (and amplifying) his intentions—a refusal of subtlety that serves him better in the pop-multiplex mode of Challengers or the tremulous coming-of-age tropes of Call Me by Your Name than the attempted poeticism of Queer, which buckled under the anxiety of influence (including the influence of William Burroughs himself). The same ambition that compels him to take on charged material may explain why he has rarely—if ever—managed to make something truly discomfiting: He’s turned transgression into its own sort of comfort zone.