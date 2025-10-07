Why This Essay Could Cause the University of Virginia to Shut Down

The trick here is that McMahon does not actually care about intellectual diversity. If she did, she would see that every department is loaded full of ornery, argumentative, eccentric voices trained in different methods of research, pursuing vastly different subjects, and often battling out their differences ad nauseum. That’s the boring, ugly truth about intellectual diversity at universities. We are so intellectually diverse we put ourselves to sleep.

What McMahon means to say, along with too many pundits who can’t be bothered to do any research or reporting, is that she wants political diversity—as if truth and knowledge map along the twenty-first century American partisan spectrum. I’ve never understood why it mattered whether a calculus or Spanish professor votes for Bernie Sanders or Donald Trump. But apparently it matters to some people. Anyone who pays attention to how and what we teach would not bother with such trivialities. Standard U.S. politics hardly ever enters most classrooms. We are too busy for all that. Or maybe we are just too disengaged for that. Either way, it’s not really a problem.

Still, I happen to know of no Marxist professors in the University of Virginia department of economics. Like most such departments it’s overwhelmingly populated by those who embrace econometric analysis and model-building in the neoclassical tradition. I know of no Marxists in either of the two business schools either. I know of none in the public policy school.