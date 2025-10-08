Inside Stephen Miller’s Secret Plan to Normalize Trump’s Dictator Rule

Yet it’s no accident that this comes right after Miller loudly denounced the Portland ruling by that judge—a Trump appointee, no less—as “legal insurrection.” Miller declared that it’s “insurrection” when judges assume for themselves “powers that have been delegated by the Constitution to the president.” Miller is also insisting that judges “have no conceivable authority” to restrict the commander-in-chief from “dispatching members of the U.S. military to defend federal lives and property,” meaning in Portland.

Of course, here in non-MAGA reality, the judge was merely interpreting whether Trump breached the limits Congress has already placed on that presidential authority. She concluded that Trump doesn’t have unlimited power to simply declare that the conditions permitting him to federalize a state’s National Guard have been met. In other words, as Harry Litman argued at TNR, facts matter. But that’s precisely what Miller denies. His argument, in essence, is that Trump’s power to declare by fiat that those conditions have been met really is quasi-absolute.

To that end, Miller appears to want Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act. Recently, Miller was asked directly if he’s discussed the idea with Trump, and he evaded the question. It’s likely that Miller, a master manipulator lurking furtively behind the despot’s throne, frequently uses the word “insurrection” about Trump’s opponents to lodge it deep in Trump’s brainstem and make invocation of the Act more likely. As The Bulwark’s Andrew Egger notes, Miller’s goal is to supplant the rule of law with the “rule of Trump,” a personalist form of rule that answers to Trump the man and no one else.