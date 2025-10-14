Another Nobel Prize That Trump Will Never Win: Economics

The reasons for this decline are not as straightforward (wokeism, elitism) as is often supposed. A lot of the resentment has to do with rising tuition costs at state universities, which means that a lot of academia’s detractors, far from wanting to hurt universities, just want to get in. And indeed, 56 percent of the public doesn’t support Trump’s war on higher education, according to a May poll by the Associated Press. The Republican base, though, loves it, with about 80 percent telling AP they approved of Trump’s higher-ed policies. That was higher approval than Republicans gave Trump for his handling of the economy.

But if Mokyr’s work is right then we aren’t going to have a strong economy if we let our colleges and universities go to seed. The United States is the world’s leader in higher education, but according to Inside Higher Education, that lead was slipping even before Trump started slashing university grants and revoking foreign-student visas. As recently as 2018, 125 American universities placed among the top 500 in the world. In 2025, that’s down to 102. If this trend continues, the United States won’t just lose its pre-eminence in higher education; it will lose its pre-eminence in the global economy.

That’s how I read Mokyr. By giving him a Nobel, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is telling Trump that his undermining of American universities is lousy economics. I doubt he’ll notice, but this is the real insult—and it’s richly deserved.